JNU Monsoon Semester Registration 2026 Begins; Apply By July 13, Check Fee Details

JNU Monsoon Semester Registration 2026: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has started the registration process for the Monsoon Semester 2026 for all continuing students. According to a circular issued by the Office of the Controller of Examinations, students can complete the registration from July 6 to July 13, 2026, in physical mode as per the Academic Calendar 2026-27.

The university has advised students to complete fee payment at the time of registration and verify their course details before joining classes. Registrations after the deadline will attract a late fee, while valid requests for delayed registration will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

How to Register for JNU Monsoon Semester 2026?

Students can follow these steps to complete their registration:

Visit your respective School, Special Centre or Centre of the School of Studies for registration.

Complete the registration process in physical mode.

Pay the required tuition, hostel, mess and other applicable fees during registration.

Verify your student folio and complete the add/drop of courses before July 31, 2026.

Submit no-dues certificates from the Library, Proctor Office, Sports Office and other relevant sections.

Students admitted from the 2021-22 academic session onwards must ensure that their ABC/APAAR ID is verified and matches JNU records.

JNU Monsoon Semester 2026 Registration Fee and Late Fee

Students who fail to register by July 13, 2026, will have to pay the following late fee:

For Indian Nationals

Rs 100 per day for the first 7 days

Rs 200 per day from day 8 to day 14

Rs 500 per day from day 15 to day 21

For Foreign Nationals

5% of tuition fee for the first 7 days

10% of tuition fee from day 8 to day 14

15% of tuition fee from day 15 to day 21

The university has also stated that hostel fees will continue to be charged at the existing rates until the matter related to revised hostel fees is decided by the Hon'ble High Court.

Students are advised to complete their JNU Monsoon Semester 2026 registration before July 13 to avoid late fees and ensure a smooth admission process.