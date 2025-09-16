Advertisement

JNU Announces Tentative Schedule For Student Union Elections 2025-26, Check Details

JNUSU Elections 2025-26: The elections are likely to be held between six to eight weeks from the commencement of the academic session for PhD students.

JNUSU Elections 2025-26: Students have been urged to cooperate in ensuring fair and orderly elections.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has announced the tentative schedule for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections for the academic year 2025-26.

According to the official circular, the elections are likely to be held between six to eight weeks from the commencement of the academic session for PhD students, which began on September 12. Alongside the JNUSU polls, the Internal Committee (IC) elections for 2025-26 will also be conducted.

The university has clarified that the elections must be conducted in line with the applicable laws and guidelines currently in force. Students have been urged to cooperate in ensuring fair and orderly elections. Detailed guidelines from the Office of the Dean of Students will be issued in due course.

