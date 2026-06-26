JNU PG Admissions 2026: Results For Master's Programmes Out, Check Cut Off Marks Here

JNU Admissions 2026: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released the admission results for its two-year postgraduate programmes, including MA, MSc and MCA courses, for the 2026-27 academic session. Candidates can check and download their results from the official admission portal, jnuee.jnu.ac.in, by logging in with their application number and password mentioned on their admit cards.

Admissions to JNU's postgraduate programmes are based on candidates' CUET (PG) 2026 scores, the results of which were declared on April 24. The admission process also takes into account deprivation points awarded to eligible applicants, wherever applicable.

Two-year MA/MSC/MCA - Cutoff Score and Rank

Check Eligibility Criteria Before Applying

Candidates are advised to carefully read the University's e-prospectus available on the official website to understand the eligibility criteria, seat matrix, reservation policy and programme-specific requirements before proceeding with admission.

Revised Admission Schedule Released

JNU has also released the revised admission schedule for postgraduate (PG) and Advanced Diploma of Proficiency (ADOP) programmes for the 2026-27 academic session.

JNU PG Admissions 2026: Full Schedule

Event Date Publication of the first merit list June 25 Pre-enrolment registration and payment June 25 to June 27 Publication of the second merit lists and supernumerary seat for admissions July 3 Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of Second List (Tentative) and Supernumerary Seat July 3 to July 5 Physical Verification of Admission/Registration of selected candidates July 9, 10, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 Last and Final Call for expression of willingness For admission against vacant seats July 23 to July 25 Publication of Last and Final List for Admission July 31 Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of Final list- July 31 to August 2

Physical verification of admission Registration for the final list of selected candidates August 6 and August 7 Deadline for Admission/Registration August 10

The first merit list has been published, and shortlisted candidates must complete the pre-enrolment registration process and pay the prescribed admission fee within the stipulated deadline to confirm their admission. The admission process will continue until August 10.