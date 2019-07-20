JNU Academic Session 2019-2020 Begins

JNU Admission Session 2019-2020 Begins

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) began its academic session 2019-2020 with an orientation programme on Friday. "Today, an orientation program was conducted for JNU freshers. The program was hugely attended. Both the auditoriums were full. Had the opportunity to interact with some students and sit amongst them. Welcome freshers to JNU. Keep that smile and enthusiasm," JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar tweeted.

This is the fourth successive year of freshers orientation program in the University, which was started by Mr Kumar four years ago after taking over as the VC of JNU.

"Although India shares with China the glory of being the two most ancient civilizations, it has contributed to the world and its cultures in various ways, but today it also faces many challenges," said Mr Kumar.

"... while the students deserve congratulation for getting into JNU, the real challenge begins now in equipping themselves, and developing skills to be able to address the modern challenges India faces today," he added.

Motivating the newly inducted students he said, "We should always take the challenges and problems before us as opportunities to improve and excel."

