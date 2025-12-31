Apply Online For Constable Recruitment In Jammu And Kashmir

The Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) is inviting online applications from eligible candidates for participating in the selection process for the posts of Constable. The vacancy is open for 1,815 posts of Constable (Executive Police) Divisional Cadre in Home Department, Jammu and Kashmir under direct recruitment. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board for applying to the role from January 19, 2026. The deadline to fill the online application is February 17, 2026.

The appointment and other service conditions in respect of the candidates selected through this selection process will be governed as per extant rules/regulations of the Government of UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

Eligibility

The candidate seeking to apply for the advertised posts should be Domicile(s) of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and must possess a valid Domicile Certificate.

The maximum age limit of candidates applying for the post is 28 years while the minimum age limit is 18 years. For candidates belonging to the In-Service Police Personnel, the age limit is 30 years.

Those belonging to the SPOs and Volunteer Home Guards (VHGs) is 40 years.

The candidature/admission of a candidate in examination will remain provisional till the genuineness and validity of the documents Submitted relating to educational/Technical qualification.

Scheme of examination

The J&K Services Selection Board will notify the date for examination and the venue/centre of exam soon. The exam will comprise of Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions. The questions will be set in English Language only.

The candidates will be shortlisted for appearing in the physical standard test on the basis of written test. The selected candidates, with reference to the vacancies, will be medically examined to assess their physical and medical fitness.

Application fee

The online application fee is Rs 700 for candidates. Those belonging to SC, ST-1,ST-2 and EWS category, will be required to pay Rs 600.