JKBOSE Class 10, 12 Bi-Annual Exam (Kashmir Division) Time Table The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) will begin class 12 bi-annual exam for Kashmir division on 26 February; likewise the bi annual exams for class 10 students in the same division will begin on 6 March 2018.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT JKBOSE Class 10, 12 Bi Annual Exam (Kashmir Division) Time Table New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) will begin class 12 bi-annual exam for Kashmir division on 26 February; likewise the bi annual exams for class 10 students in the same division will begin on 6 March 2018. The Board has released the time table/ date sheet on the official website of the Board. Alternatively students can also retrieve the date sheet on the third party website, which hosts important updates on the JKBOSE result and exam, at indiaresults.com.



'The practical test shall be conducted immediately after termination of theory examination. The concerned candidates shall contact respective Heads of Institutions/ Sub/ Branch board offices and head office Bemina, Srinagar regarding practical programme,' confirms the Board about practical exam.



Close to 55000 students had appeared for the annual regular exam in Kashmir division, which was held at 496 centres. For Kashmir division, the Class 12 annual exam began on 1 November till 23 November and it was held from 26 October-23 November for the Jammu province. The class 12 result for the Kashmir division was declared in January 2018. Girls outshone boys in the exam; while the overall pass percentage was 61.44, more girls (64.31 per cent) passed the examination compared to boys (58.92 per cent).



Click here for more



The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) will begin class 12 bi-annual exam for Kashmir division on 26 February; likewise the bi annual exams for class 10 students in the same division will begin on 6 March 2018. The Board has released the time table/ date sheet on the official website of the Board. Alternatively students can also retrieve the date sheet on the third party website, which hosts important updates on the JKBOSE result and exam, at indiaresults.com.'The practical test shall be conducted immediately after termination of theory examination. The concerned candidates shall contact respective Heads of Institutions/ Sub/ Branch board offices and head office Bemina, Srinagar regarding practical programme,' confirms the Board about practical exam. Close to 55000 students had appeared for the annual regular exam in Kashmir division, which was held at 496 centres. For Kashmir division, the Class 12 annual exam began on 1 November till 23 November and it was held from 26 October-23 November for the Jammu province. The class 12 result for the Kashmir division was declared in January 2018. Girls outshone boys in the exam; while the overall pass percentage was 61.44, more girls (64.31 per cent) passed the examination compared to boys (58.92 per cent).Click here for more Education News