Board Exams In Jammu And Kashmir Postponed Further

"Rescheduled dates will be communicated separately," the Board has said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has notified that the class 10, 11 and 12 board exams which were postponed up to March 31, have now been postponed till further orders. The exams were initially scheduled to be held in February- March.

"In continuation to the notification, wherein due to outbreak of COVID-19, as a precautionary measure, all the ongoing examination of JKBOSE for classes 10, 11 and 12 being held across Jammu and Kashmir were postponed up to March 31 are being now postponed till further orders," the notice released by the Board reads.

"Rescheduled dates will be communicated separately," the notice also reads.

Additionally, the Board has also postponed the evaluation projects of exams in Jammu division summer zone.

"In compliance to the mandatory lockdown period announced and various advisories issued by the govt. of the UT of J&K, the already announced suspension of the ongoing evaluation projects of SSE & HSP-II Annual Regular Summer Zone 2020 at JKBOSE Jammu Division is hereby extended till further orders," the Board has said in another notice.

Meanwhile, following the orders of HRD Ministry CBSE has postponed board exams in the entire country and will conduct it for 29 main subjects only.

Click here for more Education News