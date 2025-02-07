Jharkhand To Hire 60,000 Teachers; CTET-Qualified Candidates Barred

The Jharkhand government has announced a large-scale recruitment drive to appoint 60,000 teachers across the state. School Education and Literacy Minister Ramdas Soren confirmed that the hiring process will begin soon. The announcement was made during the Foundation Day event of Utkal Samaj in Golmuri.

The recruitment will be carried out in phases:

26,000 teachers will be appointed through the Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test (JTET).

10,000 teachers will be recruited specifically for regional languages.

Another 25,000 to 26,000 teachers will be appointed subsequently.

Minister Soren also directed officials to resolve pending cases related to teacher appointments without delay.

Emphasis On Regional And Tribal Language Education

The state government is prioritising the teaching of tribal and regional languages in schools. Chief Minister Hemant Soren has emphasised the need to integrate these languages into the curriculum, starting from the upcoming academic session. To facilitate this, an educational study team has already visited West Bengal, with plans to assess language education models in Odisha if required.

To improve the teacher-student ratio, the existing rule of one teacher per 30-50 students is being revised. Under the new guidelines:

One teacher will be assigned for every 10-30 students.

Two teachers will be appointed if the class size exceeds 30 students.

The Education Minister stated that these changes will help streamline the recruitment process for regional and tribal language teachers.

Supreme Court Ruling On Assistant Teacher Recruitment

The announcement comes amid a key Supreme Court verdict that impacts the Jharkhand Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025. The court ruled that only JTET-qualified candidates will be eligible for selection, reversing an earlier Jharkhand High Court order that had allowed CTET and other state TET candidates to apply for 26,001 assistant teacher vacancies.