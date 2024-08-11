Jharkhand NEET Counselling 2024 Registration Begins for MBBS, BDS, BHMS Admission, Check Details

JCECEB has invited application forms to prepare the State Merit List for conducting counselling for admission to various courses such as MBBS, BDS, and BHMS at Government and Private Medical Colleges/Institutes in Jharkhand State, from candidates who have qualified NEET (UG) 2024.
The official notification reads: "The candidate must have passed Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English individually and must have obtained a minimum of 50% marks combined in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology/Biotechnology at the qualifying examination, as mentioned in the Regulations of NMC and DCI. Additionally, they must have a rank in the merit list of NEET (UG) 2024 for admission to Undergraduate Medical Courses."
Jharkhand NEET Counselling 2024: Key Dates
- Online Application Form Submission: August 10 to August 17
- Editing of Application Form by Registered Candidates: August 18
- Publication of State Merit List: August 20
Jharkhand NEET Counselling 2024: Registration Fee
- Candidates from General, EWS, BC-I, or BC-II categories will have to pay Rs 500
- SC or ST candidates or Female candidates of all categories will have to pay Rs 250
Based on the State Merit List published, the 1st Round of the Online Counselling process will be conducted for recommending candidates from August 21.
1st Round of Online Counselling:
- Starting Date of Online Registration and Choice Filling for Seat Allotment:August 21
- Last Date of Online Registration & Choice Filling for Seat Allotment: August 26
- Editing in Filled-Up Choices, if Needed: August 27
- Seat Allotment and Downloading of Provisional Seat Allotment Letter: August 29 to September 5
- Documents Verification and Admission in the Concerned Institute: August 30 to September 5