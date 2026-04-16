Jharkhand JAC Class 9 Result 2026 Soon: Here's How To Download Marksheet

Jharkhand JAC Class 9 Result 2026 Soon: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to announce the Class 9 annual examination results soon. Once declared, students will be able to access their scorecards on the official websites, jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in, as well as via DigiLocker. The exams were conducted on February 28 and March 2.

Expected Result Timeline

Based on past trends, the results are usually announced in May. However, this year, the Council is likely to release the results earlier, possibly in April.



Take a look at previous years' result dates:

2025: May 14

2024: May 17

2023: June 6

2022: August 26

Details To Verify On Marksheet

After downloading the provisional marksheet, students should carefully check all information mentioned. These include:

Student's name, roll number, and roll code

Parents' names

Name of the board

Subject-wise marks and total score

Grade and qualifying status

In case of any discrepancy, students must immediately contact their respective schools or the board authorities for correction.

Key Details To Check On Marksheet

The online scorecard will be provisional. Students will receive their original marksheets from their schools a few days after the declaration of results. They are advised to stay in touch with their schools for updates on mark distribution and any further announcements.

What If You Do Not Pass

Students who fail in one or two subjects, or those dissatisfied with their scores, will have the option to appear for special or compartment examinations conducted by JAC.

How To Check JAC Class 9 Result 2026 Online

Visit official websites, jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in

or Click on the link for Class 9 Result 2026

Enter your roll number and roll code

Submit the details to view your result

Download and print the marksheet for future reference

How To Check Results On DigiLocker

Open the DigiLocker website or app

Log in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar

New users must register first

Select the relevant result link

Enter the required credentials

Download the provisional marksheet

Students are advised to regularly check the official websites for the latest updates on results, re-evaluation, and supplementary examinations.