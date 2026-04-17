Jharkhand JAC Class 9 Result 2026 Out: Here's Direct Link To Download Marksheet

Jharkhand JAC Class 9 Result 2026 OUT: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the Class 9 annual examination results. Students who appeared for the exams can check and download their marksheets from the official websites, jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in, as well as via DigiLocker, using their roll number and roll code. The examinations were conducted on February 28 and March 2.

Jharkhand JAC Class 9 Result 2026 Out: Here's Direct Link To Check

Details To Verify On Marksheet

After downloading the provisional marksheet, students should carefully verify all the details mentioned, including:

Student's name, roll number, and roll code

Parents' names

Name of the board

Subject-wise marks and total score

In case of any discrepancy, students must immediately contact their respective schools or the board authorities for correction.

Students will have to visit their respective schools to collect their original marksheets. They are advised to stay in touch with their schools for updates on marksheet distribution and any further announcements.

What If You Do Not Pass

Students who fail in one or two subjects, or those dissatisfied with their scores, will have the option to appear for special or compartment examinations conducted by JAC.