Pakistan Inaugurates Mosque In Japan. Tokyo Says It's 'Illegal'

Pakistan's embassy in Japan has distanced itself from a mosque project in Kawagoe after Japanese authorities said the building was constructed without the approvals required under local laws.

The mosque, located in Kawagoe in Saitama Prefecture, stands on a 4,500-square-metre plot classified as mountain forest land. The site falls within an urbanisation control area, where construction is generally prohibited unless special permission is granted by local authorities.

According to a report by The Asahi Shimbun, property records show the land changed hands in March 2025, moving from a Fujimi-based real estate company to a firm registered at the Kawagoe address.

Kawagoe city officials said the mosque was built without the necessary clearance.

"The building (mosque) was constructed in an urban development control area where construction is generally prohibited unless specific permissions are secured under the City Planning Act," the municipal government said in an official statement. "The building in question was constructed without the city's permission."

The issue has drawn attention because Pakistan's Ambassador to Japan, Abdul Hameed, attended the mosque's inauguration earlier this year.

The Asahi Shimbun reported that Yashio Masjid has long worked with local authorities and residents. The mosque began operating in a converted factory in 2000 and was formally registered as a religious corporation in 2007.

Over the years, it has maintained ties with the local community by sharing information with neighbourhood associations, informing residents before major events such as Eid celebrations and taking part in local clean-up drives.

Shakeel Sheikh Mohammad, a 62-year-old Pakistani who represents Yashio Masjid, criticised the Kawagoe project.

"If they are building a mosque without getting permission, that is not a good thing," he said. "The environment for a mosque can only be established by getting along well with the local people."

Following reports about the construction, Pakistan's embassy issued a statement on X on Monday urging Pakistanis living in Japan to follow local regulations.

"The Embassy of Pakistan earnestly requests and emphasises to the Pakistani community residing in Japan that they fully comply with Japanese laws in all matters, particularly with regard to the construction of places of worship. No construction project may be initiated without obtaining the necessary permits from local governments."

In a separate statement issued on May 31, the embassy said the ambassador had accepted the invitation to attend the inauguration only after organisers assured him that all required approvals had been obtained.

"The Embassy of Pakistan has no connection to any such projects, especially those that do not comply with the laws of local governments. This includes the event held in Kawagoe on April 3, 2026, for which the Ambassador of Pakistan accepted the invitation on the basis of information that all required permits in accordance with Japanese law had been obtained," the statement said.

The embassy also called on community members to cooperate with local authorities and keep residents informed about such projects.

"Information regarding the legal aspects of all such projects should be communicated to all members of the community and to the residents of that area as well. The Embassy of Pakistan urgently requests all relevant members of the community to fully cooperate with Japanese authorities and to comply with Japanese laws in all circumstances, particularly in connection with projects of this nature," it added.