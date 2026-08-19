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Jharkhand Government Releases list Of 44 Recruitment Exams Cancelled Due To Irregularities

Jharkhand government cancels 44 recruitment exams since 2014 over alleged irregularities amid student protests.

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Jharkhand Government Releases list Of 44 Recruitment Exams Cancelled Due To Irregularities
Jharkhand cancels JPSC, TDPL recruitment exams for lecturer and officer posts.
  • Jharkhand cancelled 44 recruitment exams due to alleged irregularities since 2014
  • Exams by JPSC and TDPL for various posts including drug inspectors and assistant professors scrapped
  • Government will seek a fast-track court for JPSC and JSSC irregularity cases
What is the timeline for the committee to submit its reform report?

The Jharkhand government on Tuesday night released a list of 44 recruitment examinations cancelled due to alleged irregularities, amid ongoing student protests over the issue.

In eight late-night notifications, the government announced that the cancelled examinations include those conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the outsourced agency TSR Data Processing Pvt Ltd (TDPL) since 2014.

The cancelled examinations cover recruitment for posts such as drug inspectors, assistant professors, deputy collectors, dental doctors, assistant engineers, civil judges, additional public prosecutors, and forest range officers, among others.

Other major examinations scrapped by the government include recruitment for lecturers in government polytechnics, senior scientific officers, assistant conservators of forests, and several administrative and technical positions.

The notifications also stated that the government will request the High Court to constitute a fast-track court to hear cases related to alleged irregularities in the JPSC and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). Additionally, an internal vigilance cell will be set up in both commissions.

Furthermore, the committee formed under senior IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal to recommend reforms in the JPSC and JSSC is expected to submit its report to the government within two months.

Following a Cabinet meeting on Monday, the state government announced the cancellation of the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) examination, one of the key demands of protesting students. It also cancelled all examinations conducted by TDPL and the results declared by the agency.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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