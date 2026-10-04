Video: Woman Driving Creta Hits Elderly Couple In Delhi, Flees In 40 Seconds

An elderly couple suffered injuries after being hit by an SUV in West Delhi's Kirti Nagar. The incident took place on Friday morning at around 8:45 am, near the Arya Samaj Mandir. The SUV, a Hyundai Creta, was being driven by a woman who has now been arrested.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the elderly couple, both aged over 70, walking on the left-hand side of the road when an SUV hit them and threw them into the air. The woman, who had a walking stick in her hand and a crossbody bag, fell to the left, very close to an electric pole. The man was pushed onto the bonnet for two seconds before being thrown off. He fell with a flat face on the road.

Passersby, residents and labourers working nearby came to the rescue of the couple.

In the video, the woman driver can be seen contemplating stepping out of the car. She opens the door but then shuts it and stays seated for around seven seconds before stepping out to check on the couple. She runs towards the man and checks on him, probably to see if he is alive. Then she looks at the woman from a distance. The driver then looks up with folded hands, as if thanking God for saving the two lives. She goes back to her car and drives away.

The man suffered injuries to his face and head, with blood visible on the road.

The victims have been identified as 71-year-old Kusum Tagra and her 79-year-old husband, Dayanand Tagra. Both are currently undergoing treatment at Kalra Hospital in Kirti Nagar. According to Delhi Police, the elderly couple's children are based in the United States.

Delhi Police have arrested 49-year-old Navleen Kaur, the driver of the SUV, in connection with the accident. The Creta car allegedly involved in the incident, bearing registration number DL9CAR2591, has also been seized.

A case has been registered under Sections 281 and 125A of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to rash driving and causing injury.

Further investigation into the circumstances of the accident is underway.