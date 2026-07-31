Jharkhand Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam Date Sheet 2026 Out, Exams From August 7

The Jharkhand Academic Council has released the JAC Class 10 and 12 Compartment Exam Date Sheet 2026. Students who failed in one or more subjects in the annual board exams can now appear for the compartment exams. These exams provide an opportunity to improve results without losing an academic year.

The JAC Class 10 and 12 compartment exams 2026 will be conducted in offline mode. The exams will be conducted from August 7 to August 14, 2026. The board has published the detailed subject-wise timetable on its official website.

JAC Class 10 Compartment Exam Timetable 2026

Check the complete schedule for Class 10 in the table below:

Date First Sitting (9:45 am - 1:00 pm) Second Sitting (2:00 pm - 5:15 pm) August 7 Commerce/Home Science IIT & Vocational Subjects (9:45 am-12:30 pm) Urdu August 8 Hindi (Course A & Course B) Science August 10 Sanskrit Social Science August 11 Mathematics Persian, Oraon (Kurukh), Mundari, Ho, Panch Pargania, Santhali, Khortha, Nagpuri, Bangla, Arabic August 12 English Music

JAC Class 12 Compartment Exam Timetable 2026

Students can check the Class 12 compartment exam date in the table below:

Date First Sitting (9:45 am - 1:00 pm) Second Sitting (2:00 pm - 5:15 pm) August 7 Sociology Psychology August 8 Geology, History English Core A, Hindi Core A, Hindi Core B & Matribhasha August 10 Political Science, Entrepreneurship Chemistry, Home Science, Business Studies August 11 Economics Mathematics, Statistics August 12 Computer Science, Geography Biology, Anthropology, Business Mathematics August 13 Physics, Philosophy, Accountancy Elective Language for Arts, Additional Language for Science & Commerce August 14 Vocational Music

How to Download JAC Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam Date Sheet 2026?

Step 1: Visit the official JAC website.

Step 2: Go to the Latest Notifications section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the compartment exam time table link.

Step 4: The timetable PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

The JAC compartment examination 2026 is an important opportunity for students who were unable to pass one or more subjects in the annual board exams.