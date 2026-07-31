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Jharkhand Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam Date Sheet 2026 Out, Exams From August 7

Jharkhand Academic Council has released the JAC Class 10 and 12 compartment exam date sheet 2026. Supplementary exams will be held from August 7 to 14.

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Jharkhand Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam Date Sheet 2026 Out, Exams From August 7
JAC releases Class 10, 12 compartment exam schedule 2026.

The Jharkhand Academic Council has released the JAC Class 10 and 12 Compartment Exam Date Sheet 2026. Students who failed in one or more subjects in the annual board exams can now appear for the compartment exams. These exams provide an opportunity to improve results without losing an academic year.

The JAC Class 10 and 12 compartment exams 2026 will be conducted in offline mode. The exams will be conducted from August 7 to August 14, 2026. The board has published the detailed subject-wise timetable on its official website.

JAC Class 10 Compartment Exam Timetable 2026

Check the complete schedule for Class 10 in the table below:

DateFirst Sitting (9:45 am - 1:00 pm)Second Sitting (2:00 pm - 5:15 pm)
August 7

Commerce/Home Science

IIT & Vocational Subjects (9:45 am-12:30 pm)

Urdu
August 8Hindi (Course A & Course B)Science
August 10SanskritSocial Science
August 11MathematicsPersian, Oraon (Kurukh), Mundari, Ho, Panch Pargania, Santhali, Khortha, Nagpuri, Bangla, Arabic
August 12EnglishMusic

JAC Class 12 Compartment Exam Timetable 2026

Students can check the Class 12 compartment exam date in the table below:

DateFirst Sitting (9:45 am - 1:00 pm)Second Sitting (2:00 pm - 5:15 pm)
August 7SociologyPsychology
August 8Geology, HistoryEnglish Core A, Hindi Core A, Hindi Core B & Matribhasha
August 10Political Science, EntrepreneurshipChemistry, Home Science, Business Studies
August 11EconomicsMathematics, Statistics
August 12Computer Science, GeographyBiology, Anthropology, Business Mathematics
August 13Physics, Philosophy, AccountancyElective Language for Arts, Additional Language for Science & Commerce
August 14VocationalMusic

How to Download JAC Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam Date Sheet 2026?

Step 1: Visit the official JAC website.

Step 2: Go to the Latest Notifications section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the compartment exam time table link.

Step 4: The timetable PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

The JAC compartment examination 2026 is an important opportunity for students who were unable to pass one or more subjects in the annual board exams.

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