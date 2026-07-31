Jharkhand Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam Date Sheet 2026 Out, Exams From August 7

The Jharkhand Academic Council has released the JAC Class 10 and 12 Compartment Exam Date Sheet 2026. Students who failed in one or more subjects in the annual board exams can now appear for the compartment exams. These exams provide an opportunity to improve results without losing an academic year.
The JAC Class 10 and 12 compartment exams 2026 will be conducted in offline mode. The exams will be conducted from August 7 to August 14, 2026. The board has published the detailed subject-wise timetable on its official website.
JAC Class 10 Compartment Exam Timetable 2026
Check the complete schedule for Class 10 in the table below:
|Date
|First Sitting (9:45 am - 1:00 pm)
|Second Sitting (2:00 pm - 5:15 pm)
|August 7
Commerce/Home Science
IIT & Vocational Subjects (9:45 am-12:30 pm)
|Urdu
|August 8
|Hindi (Course A & Course B)
|Science
|August 10
|Sanskrit
|Social Science
|August 11
|Mathematics
|Persian, Oraon (Kurukh), Mundari, Ho, Panch Pargania, Santhali, Khortha, Nagpuri, Bangla, Arabic
|August 12
|English
|Music
JAC Class 12 Compartment Exam Timetable 2026
Students can check the Class 12 compartment exam date in the table below:
|Date
|First Sitting (9:45 am - 1:00 pm)
|Second Sitting (2:00 pm - 5:15 pm)
|August 7
|Sociology
|Psychology
|August 8
|Geology, History
|English Core A, Hindi Core A, Hindi Core B & Matribhasha
|August 10
|Political Science, Entrepreneurship
|Chemistry, Home Science, Business Studies
|August 11
|Economics
|Mathematics, Statistics
|August 12
|Computer Science, Geography
|Biology, Anthropology, Business Mathematics
|August 13
|Physics, Philosophy, Accountancy
|Elective Language for Arts, Additional Language for Science & Commerce
|August 14
|Vocational
|Music
How to Download JAC Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam Date Sheet 2026?
Step 1: Visit the official JAC website.
Step 2: Go to the Latest Notifications section on the homepage.
Step 3: Click on the compartment exam time table link.
Step 4: The timetable PDF will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference.
The JAC compartment examination 2026 is an important opportunity for students who were unable to pass one or more subjects in the annual board exams.