JEECUP Counselling 2023: UP Polytechnic Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Released

Candidates can check the results on the official website.

The UP Polytechnic counselling 2023 round one seat allotment result has been announced by the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP).

Candidates can access the JEECUP seat allotment result for 2023 by visiting the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

To download the JEECUP 2023 round 1 seat allotment result, follow these steps:

Visit the official website: Open your web browser and navigate to the official website of JEECUP admissions: jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Login: On the homepage, look for the "Registered Candidates Sign-In" section. Enter your credentials, which usually include your application number, password, and security code.

Access Seat Allotment Result: After logging in, you should find a link or option for "Seat Allotment Result" or something similar. Click on that link.

View Allotment: The seat allotment result for round 1 should be displayed on your screen. You may be able to see the allotted institute, course, and other relevant details.

Download and Print: If there's an option to download or save the result, use it to save the result as a PDF file on your device. Additionally, you can print a hard copy for your records.

The UP Polytechnic counselling for 2023 will comprise a total of five rounds. The commencement of this session is scheduled for September 5. Candidates who have been allotted seats and wish to withdraw their seat allocation will have the opportunity to do so between August 23 and September 3.

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) was formed in the year 1986-87 for admission to all the polytechnic institutions in the state by conducting admission tests at the state level.

Based on the nature of its work, the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh, has been assigned the responsibility to conduct the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic (UPJEE(P)).

UPJEE (P) is a state-level examination for candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.