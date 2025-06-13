UP Polytechnic Provisional Answer Key 2025 To Be Out Shortly, Direct Link Here

JEECUP Answer Key 2025: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP), will release the provisional answer key for the UP Polytechnic 2025 entrance exam today, June 13. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access the answer key on the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in - by logging in with their application number and password. The exams were held from June 5 to 13.

The provisional answer key will help candidates estimate their scores before the announcement of the final result. In case of any discrepancy or error in the answer key, candidates can raise objections until June 15, 2025, by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 100 per question challenged.

How To Download JEECUP Answer Key 2025:

Visit the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Click on the "JEECUP Answer Key 2025" link on the homepage

Enter your login credentials (application number and password/date of birth)

The provisional answer key will be displayed on the screen

Download the PDF and save it for reference

What Happens After the Objection Window Closes?

After the window for raising objections closes, subject experts will review all challenges submitted. If any objections are found valid, a revised/final answer key will be issued. The JEECUP 2025 result will be declared based on this final answer key.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for further updates regarding the final key and result declaration.