Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), UP To Release Provisional Answer Key On June 13

JEECUP 2025 Answer Key: The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) is scheduled to release the provisional answer key for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) polytechnic tomorrow, June 13, 2025. Once released, candidates will be able to download the provisional answer key on the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Candidates will be able to challenge the provisional key from June 13 to June 15, 2025 on the official website.

JEECUP 2025 Answer Key: How To Download Answer Key?

Visit the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Click on "JEECUPT 2025 Answer key" link,

Enter your login credentials.

The answer key will be shown on your screen.

Download and save the answer key for future reference.

JEECUP 2025 Answer Key: Exam Pattern

The polytechnic entrance examination was conducted in Multiple Choice Question (MCQ)-based format in online mode.

The exam was held for a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes.

JEECUP 2025 Answer Key: After Result Process

Candidates who qualify in the entrance examination will be required to go through the counselling process, based on which they will be allotted seats for admission to various institutes.

A fee of Rs. 250 is required to paid by candidates for the counselling process.

The result for the JEECUP 2025 is scheduled to be released on June 21, 2025, as per the official notice released by the JEECUP.