JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026 Today? Check Date, Percentile Formula, Scorecard Link And FAQs

JEE Main Session 2 BE/BTech Paper Result 2026: The JEE Main Session 2 BE/BTech (Paper 1) scorecards are expected to be released today, April 20, by the National Testing Agency (NTA), as per its earlier announcement. Around 11 lakh candidates are awaiting the results. Once declared, students can download their scorecards from the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

As students await the results, here are key FAQs covering scorecards, percentile calculation, and next steps:

Q1) When will JEE Main Result 2026 be declared?

Answer: The result is likely to be announced on April 20, 2026.

Q2) Where can I check my JEE Main result?

Answer: Candidates can check and download their scorecards from the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Q3) What details are required to check the result?

Answer: You will need your application number and password to log in.

Q4) What is a good percentile in JEE Main?

Answer: A percentile above 90 is generally considered good, while 93-95+ may be required for admission to top institutes, depending on the category.

Q5) What happens after the JEE Main result?

Answer: Qualified candidates can appear for JEE Advanced and later participate in the JoSAA counselling process for admissions.

ALSO READ | JEE Main Session 2 Result To Be Out On April 20, Category-Wise Expected Cut-Off Here

Q6) How is the JEE Main percentile calculated?

Answer: Since the exam is conducted in multiple shifts with varying difficulty levels, NTA follows a normalisation process to ensure fairness.

Percentile = (Number of candidates with score <= yours / Total candidates in session) x 100

The normalisation process helps balance differences in difficulty across shifts.

Q7) Will there be re-evaluation or re-checking?

Answer: No. NTA has clarified that there will be no re-evaluation or re-checking of scores. Candidates found using Unfair Means Practices (UMP) will not receive their results.

Q8) How to download JEE Main Session 2 scorecards?

Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on "JEE (Main) Session 2 BE/BTech Paper 1 Result 2026".

Enter your application number and password.

View and download your scorecard.

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Q9) How is the NTA score calculated?

Answer: Scores are calculated using the final answer key. Raw marks are first computed based on the marking scheme - four marks for each correct answer and one mark deducted for each incorrect response. These raw scores are then normalised to derive the NTA score.

Q10) What does the scorecard include?

Answer: The scorecard will display NTA scores for Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry, along with the total score for Paper 1 (BE/BTech).

Q11) Which session score will be considered if I appeared in both?

Answer: For candidates who appeared in both sessions, the best of the two NTA total scores (not individual subject scores) will be considered for the final merit list and ranking.