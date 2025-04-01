JEE Main Session 2 Begins Tomorrow, Check Last Minute Tips

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin with the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) Session 2 exam from tomorrow, April 2, 2025. The exams for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) will be held on April 2, 3, 4, 7, and 8, while Paper 2 (BArch/BPlan) will be conducted on April 9.

Students appearing in the exam are required to report to the exam centre at least two hours before the exam begins. Any delay due to traffic congestion, train/bus delays, or other reasons may result in missing important instructions announced in the exam hall.

The students must present the same photo ID as uploaded in the online application form and mentioned on the admit card for identity verification. Candidates should strictly follow the dress code and carefully read the instructions on the admit card.

Each candidate will have a designated seat with a roll number; changing seats may result in disqualification.

Candidates must verify that the question paper displayed on the computer screen matches their subject. Any discrepancies should be reported to the invigilator immediately.

Documents required at the centre

A printed copy of the admit card along with the self-declaration (undertaking) downloaded from the NTA website (printed on A4-size paper).

One passport-size photograph (same as uploaded in the online application), to be pasted on the attendance sheet.

A valid, original, and non-expired photo ID, such as: