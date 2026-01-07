JEE Main 2026 Session 1 City Intimation Slip To Be Released Shortly

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will shortly release the city intimation slip for JEE Main Session 1 2026. As per the official release, the city intimation slip were scheduled to be released by first week of January 2026. Applicants will be required to download the slip by using their login credential such as application number and password.

The admit cards for the JEE Main 2026 exams will be released 3-4 days before the date of the examination. The JEE Main exam session 1 is scheduled between January 21-30, 2026. The results for the first session of JEE Main will be announced by February 12, 2026.

The Joint Entrance Exam Mains will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in two sessions in January and April. JEE Main session 1 is scheduled for January end. The results for the exam will be released by February 12, 2026. JEE Main session 2 is scheduled for April 1-10, 2026. The results for session 2 will be announced by April 20, 2025.

Registrations for JEE Main Session 2 will be held between April 2-9, 2026. The details for the same will be released by the NTA.

Candidates who qualify JEE Main will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced. JEE Advanced 2026 is scheduled for May 17 in two shifts - from 9 am to 12 pm (paper 1) and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (paper 2). The registration process for the same will begin on April 23, 2026.

JEE Main is a national-level entrance examination conducted by the NTA for students seeking admission to undergraduate engineering and architecture courses in India. It is used for admission to NITs, IIITs, CFTIs, and many other engineering colleges, and it also serves as the qualifying exam for JEE Advanced, which is required for entry into IITs. The exam mainly tests students in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics and is usually conducted online twice a year, allowing students to improve their scores.

