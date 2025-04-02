The National Testing Agency (NTA) begins the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) Session 2 exam today, April 2, 2025. The exams for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) will be held on April 2, 3, 4, 7, and 8, while Paper 2 (BArch/BPlan) will be conducted on April 9.
The exam divided into two shifts: morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon and afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. However, on April 8, the Paper I exam will be held in the afternoon shift only, from 3 pm to 6 pm. Meanwhile, the Paper 2 exam will be conducted in the morning shift, with specific timings allocated for different papers: Paper 2A and Paper 2B will take place from 9 am to 12 noon, while the combined Paper 2A & 2B will be held from 9:00 am to 12:30 pm.
Here are the LIVE Updates of JEE Main 2025 Session 2:
JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Live Updates: Prohibited Items In Exam Hall
Stationery items: Geometry box, pencil box, paper, books, textual materials (printed or written).
Electronic gadgets: Mobile phones, earphones, microphones, pagers, calculators, smartwatches, log tables, cameras, tape recorders, or any device with a calculator function.
Bags and personal items: Handbags, purses, metallic items.
Food and beverages: Eatables and water (loose or packed)