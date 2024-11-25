JEE Main 2025 January Session Application Correction Window To Open Tomorrow, Check Key Details

JEE Main 2025 January Session: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the application correction window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 January session tomorrow. Those seeking corrections in their applications must complete the process on the official website by November 27.

The official notification reads: "Since it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardship, the candidates are advised to do the correction very carefully, as no further opportunity for correction will be given to the candidates."

NTA will announce the city of examination by the first week of January 2025. Admit cards will be available for download from the NTA website three days before the exam date. The examination will be held between January 22 and 31, 2025, while the result will be announced by February 12, 2025. Meanwhile, Session 2 is slated for April 1 to 8, 2025.

JEE Main is a national-level engineering entrance exam conducted by the NTA. For the past two years, this exam has been held twice a year, once in January and again in April. Candidates who have passed or are appearing for the Class 12 exam with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) are eligible to take the JEE Main.

The exam will be conducted in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Important Note

Candidates don't need to appear in both sessions of JEE Main 2025. Students who register for the January session can later decide whether to participate in the April session based on their performance and requirements.