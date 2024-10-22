JEE Main 2025 Exam Date To Be Released Soon, Check Details

JEE Main 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to issue the exam date for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main soon. Aspiring students will be able to check the full schedule by visiting the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in, once it is released.

JEE Main 2025: Steps to Register

Step 1. Visit the official website of JEE Main, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the "New Registration" link on the homepage

Step 3. Enter information such as your name, mobile number, and email address

Step 4. Login credentials will be generated after registration

Step 5. Fill in the application form with your personal and educational details

Step 6. Upload scanned copies of your photograph and signature

Step 7. Pay the JEE Main application fee and click on submit

Step 8. Download the confirmation page for future reference

JEE Main Exam Pattern

JEE Main is a national-level engineering entrance exam conducted by NTA. For the past two years, this exam has been held twice a year, once in January and again in April. Candidates who have passed or are appearing for the Class 12 exam with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) can take the JEE Main.

Recently, the NTA announced the discontinuation of the optional selection of questions in the JEE Main exam, a provision that was introduced during the COVID-19 period. In the upcoming JEE Main exam, Section B of the paper will contain only five questions instead of 10, and students will be required to attempt all five without any options.