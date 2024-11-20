JEE Main 2025 Applications To End Soon, Check Last Date

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2025 on November 22, 2024 by 9 pm. Candidates who wish to submit the applications can do so by visiting the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The deadline for successful fee transactions through credit/debit card, net banking, or UPI is November 22, 2024, up to 11.50pm.

JEE Main 2025: Steps to register

Step 1. Visit the official website of JEE Main, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the "New Registration" link on the homepage

Step 3. Enter details such as your name, mobile number, and email address

Step 4. Login credentials will be generated after registration

Step 5. Fill in the application form with your personal and educational details

Step 6. Upload scanned copies of your photograph and signature

Step 7. Pay the JEE Main application fee and click on "Submit"

Step 8. Download the confirmation page for future reference

NTA will announce the city of examination by the first week of January 2025. The admit cards will be available for downloading from the NTA website three days before the actual date of the exam. The examination will be held between January 22-31, 2025 while the result will be announced by February 12, 2025. Meanwhile, Session 2 is slated for April 1-8, 2025.

Once an online application form is submitted successfully, it cannot be canceled or withdrawn.

The exam will be conducted in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.