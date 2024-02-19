JEE Main 2024 Result For Paper 2 To Be Out Soon, Check Tie-Breaking Rule

JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2024: Candidates' raw scores will undergo conversion into NTA scores.

The result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 paper 2 will be announced soon. Individuals who took the paper 2 for BArch and BPlanning will be able to access their results by visiting the official website once they are out.

JEE Main 2024 paper 2A and 2B were conducted on January 24. This year, the overall attendance for paper 2 in the exams reached 75 per cent, with a total of 74,002 students registered and 55,493 candidates actually taking the exam.

Paper 2A for BArch includes three sections: Mathematics, Aptitude, and Drawing test. On the other hand, paper 2B for BPlanning included questions on Mathematics, Aptitude, and Planning.

Both papers were evaluated out of 400 marks each, with candidates receiving one mark for correct answers and a deduction of one mark for each incorrect response, as per the marking scheme.

In the JEE Main Paper 2 result for 2024, candidates' raw scores will undergo conversion into NTA scores.

In instances where two candidates achieve identical NTA scores, tie-breaking procedures will be implemented, starting with NTA score comparisons in Mathematics, then in Aptitude test, followed by Drawing test performance.

Subsequently, the tie will be resolved based on the candidate with a lower proportion of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers across all subjects, then specifically in Mathematics, and subsequently in aptitude test (Part-II). If necessary, age and application number will be considered in ascending order.