JEE Advanced 2025: Registrations To Begin On April 23, Check Steps To Apply

JEE Advanced 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will begin the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination - Advanced on April 23, 2025. Candidates who have qualified for the JEE Main exam can register online on the official website of JEE Advanced 2025 once the registration window opens. The deadline to register for the entrance exam is May 2, 2025.

Candidates can make the payment to complete the registration process by May 5, 2025. The registration fee for general category students is Rs 3,200. For female candidates, the fee is Rs 1,600. Candidates belonging to the SC, ST, and PwD categories also need to pay Rs 1,600. The registration fee, once paid, is non-refundable and non-transferable.

JEE Advanced 2025: Steps To Register

Step 1. Visit the official website of JEE Advanced 2025

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the JEE Advanced 2025 link

Step 3. A new page will open where candidates can register online

Step 4. Once the registration is complete, log in to your account

Step 5. Fill out the application form and pay the application fee

Step 6. Click on "Submit" and download the confirmation page

The admit cards will be available for download from May 11 to May 18, 2025. The admit card will include details such as the candidate's name, roll number for JEE (Advanced) 2025, photograph, signature, date of birth, address for correspondence, and category.

The entrance exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode only. The question paper will consist of two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2, each of three hours' duration. It is mandatory for candidates to appear for both papers. Each question paper will have three separate sections: Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

JEE (Advanced) is conducted to offer admission to IITs for undergraduate courses leading to Bachelor's, Integrated Master's, or Bachelor-Master Dual Degrees in Engineering, Sciences, or Architecture. IIT Kanpur is the organizing institute for JEE Advanced 2025.