JEE Advanced 2025 Provisional Key To Be Released On May 26, Check Details Here

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. IIT, Kanpur is set to release the provisional key on May 26, 2025. This year, the JEE Advanced exam was held on May 18, 2025. Over 2 lakh candidates had appeared for the JEE Advanced exam

JEE Advanced 2025 Provisional Key: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur is set to release the provisional key for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced exam tomorrow, May 26, 2025. Once released, candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to download the provisional key from the official website of JEE, jeeadv.ac.in. This year, the JEE Advanced exam was held on May 18, 2025.

Over 2 lakh candidates had appeared for the JEE Advanced exam which was conducted in two shifts, first shift was held from 9 AM to 12 PM and the second shift took place from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

JEE Advanced 2025 Provisional Key: How To Download The Provisional Key?

Visit the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on "JEE Advanced 2025 Provisional Key".

Enter your login details like registration number, date of birth and mobile number.

Click on "Login".

Your provisional key will be displayed on the screen.

Download the provisional key for future reference.

JEE Advanced 2025 Provisional Key: Last Year Qualifications

Last year, more than 820 students had qualified the JEE Advanced exam which was a significant increase from 2023 of over 523 qualifications.

A total of 1,80,200 candidates had appeared for the JEE Advanced 2024 exam, and of them 48,248 qualified.

Once the provisional key has been released, students will be able to provide their feedback and comments on the provisional key from May 26 to May 27, 2025 on the JEE official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

As per the official notice, JEE Advanced 2025 result will be declared on June 2, 2025 at 10:00 AM with the final answer key.

