JEE Advanced 2025: Exam Date Announced, Check Details

JEE Advanced 2025 Exam: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has announced the date for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025.

The notification states, "The JEE (Advanced) 2025 will be conducted on Sunday, May 18, 2025. The examination will consist of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours' duration each. Appearing in both papers is compulsory."

The exam will consist of two sessions: Paper 1 will be conducted from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and Paper 2 will take place from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Each paper will have a duration of three hours.

Recently, the Joint Admission Board (JAB) reverted to the previous eligibility guidelines regarding the number of attempts for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced. This decision follows a recent move to increase the number of attempts from two to three for the current year.

Eligibility Criteria For JEE Advanced 2025

Candidates born on or after October 1, 2000, are eligible

A five-year age relaxation is provided for SC, ST, and PwD candidates, who must have been born on or after October 1, 1995

Candidates must have appeared for the Class 12 (or equivalent) examination for the first time in 2023, 2024, or 2025 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as mandatory subjects