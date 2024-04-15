JEE Advanced 2024 Practice Tests For Paper 1 And 2 Out, Check Details

JEE Advanced 2024: The application window will open on April 27 and close on April 30.
The practice tests for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) 2024 are available at jeeadv.ac.in. The practice tests are out for Paper 1 and Paper 2.
IIT Madras will conduct JEE Advanced for shortlisting candidates for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT). The exam will be held on May 26.
JEE Advanced comprises two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2, both mandatory. The exam for each paper will be held for three hours.
The top 2,50,000 candidates from JEE Main 2024 will have the opportunity to register for the JEE Advanced exam through the website jeeadv.ac.in. The application window for JEE Advanced 2024 will open on April 27 and close on April 30.
As per the schedule for JEE Advanced 2024, the admit cards will be available from May 17. The provisional answer key will be released on June 2, with the results set to be announced on June 9.
The Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2024 examination is scheduled for June 12, and the results will be declared on June 15.
JEE (Advanced) 2024: Syllabus
Physics Topics:
- Mechanics
- Thermal Physics
- Electricity and Magnetism
- Electromagnetic Waves
- Optics
- Modern Physics
Chemistry Topics:
- States of Matter: Gases and Liquids
- Atomic Structure
- Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure
- Chemical Thermodynamics
- Chemical Equilibrium
- Ionic Equilibrium
- Electrochemistry
- Chemical Kinetics
- Solid State
- Solutions
- Surface Chemistry
- Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties
- Hydrogen
- s-Block Elements
- p-Block Elements
- d-Block Elements
- f-Block Elements
- Coordination Compounds
- Isolation of Metals
- Principles of Qualitative Analysis
- Environmental Chemistry
- Basic Principles of Organic Chemistry
- Alkanes
- Alkenes and Alkynes
- Benzene
Mathematics Topics:
- Sets, Relations, and Functions
- Algebra
- Matrices
- Probability and Statistics
- Trigonometry
- Analytical Geometry
- Differential Calculus
- Integral Calculus
- Vectors