JEE Advanced 2024 Practice Tests For Paper 1 And 2 Out, Check Details

JEE Advanced 2024: The application window will open on April 27 and close on April 30.

The practice tests for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) 2024 are available at jeeadv.ac.in. The practice tests are out for Paper 1 and Paper 2.

IIT Madras will conduct JEE Advanced for shortlisting candidates for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT). The exam will be held on May 26.

JEE Advanced comprises two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2, both mandatory. The exam for each paper will be held for three hours.

The top 2,50,000 candidates from JEE Main 2024 will have the opportunity to register for the JEE Advanced exam through the website jeeadv.ac.in. The application window for JEE Advanced 2024 will open on April 27 and close on April 30.

As per the schedule for JEE Advanced 2024, the admit cards will be available from May 17. The provisional answer key will be released on June 2, with the results set to be announced on June 9.

The Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2024 examination is scheduled for June 12, and the results will be declared on June 15.

JEE (Advanced) 2024: Syllabus

Physics Topics:

Mechanics

Thermal Physics

Electricity and Magnetism

Electromagnetic Waves

Optics

Modern Physics

Chemistry Topics:

States of Matter: Gases and Liquids

Atomic Structure

Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure

Chemical Thermodynamics

Chemical Equilibrium

Ionic Equilibrium

Electrochemistry

Chemical Kinetics

Solid State

Solutions

Surface Chemistry

Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties

Hydrogen

s-Block Elements

p-Block Elements

d-Block Elements

f-Block Elements

Coordination Compounds

Isolation of Metals

Principles of Qualitative Analysis

Environmental Chemistry

Basic Principles of Organic Chemistry

Alkanes

Alkenes and Alkynes

Benzene

Mathematics Topics: