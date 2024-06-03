JEE Advanced 2024: Objection Window Closes Today, Check Details

The window to submit objections against the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2024 or JEE Advanced 2024 answer key is closing today. Those who want to raise objections can do so by visiting the official website, jeeadv.ac.in, up to 5pm.

JEE Advanced 2024 was held on May 26 in two shifts - Paper I from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper II from 2.30pm to 5.30pm. The JEE Advanced exam is the final gateway for admissions to various programs at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

JEE Advanced Answer Key 2024: Steps to Download

Go to the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

Select the JEE Advanced provisional answer key download link on the homepage.

Enter registration details and log in.

Click on the link to view/download the JEE Advanced answer key 2024.

Take a printout for future reference.

JEE Advanced 2024 Answer Key: Steps To Raise Objections

Go to the official JEE Advanced website: jeeadva.ac.in.

Select the direct link to challenge the answer key: cportal.jeeadv.ac.in/applicant24/.

Log in with your JEE Advanced Registration Number, Date of Birth, and registered phone number.

Specify the number of questions you want to challenge.

Upload the necessary supporting documents for your objections.

Pay the required fees.

Click the submit button to file your challenge.

To raise an objection, students will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 per question.

The JEE Advanced 2024 result is scheduled to be declared on June 9 at 10am.