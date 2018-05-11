Jammu and Kashmir Government To Accredit Schools On Performance, Infrastructure

"Authorities have been directed to constitute a high-level committee to assess and accredit government education institutions in the state on the basis of available infrastructure, logistics as well as their performance," he said during his visit to a school here.
"The state government also contemplates to earmark the institutions according to the academic streams so that they emerge as seats of excellence in that particular stream and students get advanced learning," he said.
The minister directed the authorities to ensure that bio-metric attendance of students and staff was maintained and connected to main server of the directorate office.
"Our target is to revamp the existing education system to make it compatible with the present day challenges," Zulfikar asserted and said the government was in the process of implementation of a comprehensive road map to overcome the infrastructure gaps in schools.
CommentsClick here for more Education News
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)