Jammu and Kashmir Government To Accredit Schools On Performance, Infrastructure

Share EMAIL PRINT Jammu and Kashmir Government To Accredit Schools On Performance Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government is planning to accredit state-run educational institutions on the basis of their performance and available infrastructure. School Education, Haj and Auqaf and Tribal Affairs Minister Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali said the step was being taken to earmark appropriate funding for developing the requisite infrastructure for the students.



"Authorities have been directed to constitute a high-level committee to assess and accredit government education institutions in the state on the basis of available infrastructure, logistics as well as their performance," he said during his visit to a school here.



"The state government also contemplates to earmark the institutions according to the academic streams so that they emerge as seats of excellence in that particular stream and students get advanced learning," he said.



The minister directed the authorities to ensure that bio-metric attendance of students and staff was maintained and connected to main server of the directorate office.



"Our target is to revamp the existing education system to make it compatible with the present day challenges," Zulfikar asserted and said the government was in the process of implementation of a comprehensive road map to overcome the infrastructure gaps in schools.



