Jammu And Kashmir Board Class 10, 12 October-Nov Exams Datesheet Out, Check Full Schedule

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the official datesheet for the Class 10 and Class 12 October-November session examinations 2026. Students can download the examination schedule from the official website, jkbose.jk.gov.in.

The exams will be conducted for students in the Kashmir Division, Winter Zone areas of the Jammu Division and the Union Territory of Ladakh.

According to the schedule, the JKBOSE Class 10 examination 2026 will begin on October 19, while the Class 12 examination will commence on October 21. The examinations for both classes will begin at 11am. The practical examination datesheet for Class 10 vocational subjects will be released separately on the official JKBOSE portal.

The examination centre details for Class 10 and Class 12 students will be mentioned on their admit cards, along with important examination guidelines that students must follow on the day of the examination.

JKBOSE Class 10th Exam Datesheet 2026

The Class 10 examinations will begin on October 19. Students can check the detailed examination schedule in the table below.

Date & Day Subject October 19, 2026 (Monday) Mathematics October 22, 2026 (Thursday) Urdu/Hindi October 17, 2026 (Tuesday) Science (Physics, Chemistry, & Life Science) October 31, 2026 (Saturday) English November 11, 2026 (Wednesday) Social Science (History, Geography, Political Science, Economics, Disaster Management and Road Safety Education) November 7, 2026 (Saturday) Music November 9, 2026 (Monday) Additional/Optional subjects (Arabic/ Kashmiri/ Dogri/ Bhoti/Punjabi/Urdu/Hindi/Persian/Sanskrit) November 11, 2026 (Wednesday) Vocational Subjects November 14, 2026 (Saturday) Home Science November 16, 2026 (Monday) Painting/Art & Drawing November 18, 2026 (Wednesday) Computer Science

Jammu & Kashmir Board Class 12th Exam Schedule 2026

The Class 12 examinations will begin on October 21, 2026. Students can check the detailed examination schedule in the table below.

Date & Day Faculty of Science Faculty of Arts Faculty of Home Science Faculty of Commerce October 21, 2026 (Wednesday) Mathematics Applied Mathematics Mathematics/ Applied Mathematics/Sociology Extension Education - October 24, 2026 (Saturday) Geography Geography/ Psychology/ Music/ Philosophy/ Education - - October 28, 2026 (Wednesday) Physics Home Science (Elective) History, Public Administration Human Development Business Mathematics Public Administration November 2, 2026 (Monday) General English General English General English General English November 5, 2026 Chemistry Arabic/ Persian Sanskrit/ Economics Clothing for the family Entrepreneurship Economics November 9, 2026 (Monday) Geology/ Bio-Technology Microbiology/ Bio-Chemistry Urdu/ Hindi/ Kashmiri Dogri/ Punjabi/Bhoti - Business Studies November 14, 2026 (Saturday) Biology(Botany & Zoology)/ Statistics Political Science Statistics - Accountancy November 17, 2026 (Tuesday) Vocational Subjects Vocational Subjects Vocational Subjects Vocational Subjects November 21, 2026 (Saturday) Computer Science Information Practices Environmental Science Functional English Physical Education Islamic Studies Vedic Studies Buddhist Studies Electronics Food Technology Computer Science Information Practices Environmental Science Functional English Physical Education Islamic Studies, Vedic Studies, Buddhist Studies, Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management English Literature, Food Technology Computer Science Information Practices Environmental Science Functional English Physical Education Islamic Studies, Vedic Studies, Buddhist Studies, Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management Food Technology Computer Science Information Practices Environmental Science Functional English Physical Education Islamic Studies, Vedic Studies, Buddhist Studies Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management

Students are advised not to carry electronic items such as mobile phones, headphones or Bluetooth devices, or any written material to the examination centre. Carrying such items will be considered an attempt to indulge in unfair means.