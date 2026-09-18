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Jammu And Kashmir Board Class 10, 12 October-Nov Exams Datesheet Out, Check Full Schedule

The JKBOSE Class 10th, 12th Datesheet 2026 has been released on the official website, jkbose.jk.gov.in. The Class 10th exam will begin from October 19.

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Jammu And Kashmir Board Class 10, 12 October-Nov Exams Datesheet Out, Check Full Schedule
The examination of both classes 10, 12 will begin at 11 AM.
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The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the official datesheet for the Class 10 and Class 12 October-November session examinations 2026. Students can download the examination schedule from the official website, jkbose.jk.gov.in

The exams will be conducted for students in the Kashmir Division, Winter Zone areas of the Jammu Division and the Union Territory of Ladakh.

According to the schedule, the JKBOSE Class 10 examination 2026 will begin on October 19, while the Class 12 examination will commence on October 21. The examinations for both classes will begin at 11am. The practical examination datesheet for Class 10 vocational subjects will be released separately on the official JKBOSE portal.

The examination centre details for Class 10 and Class 12 students will be mentioned on their admit cards, along with important examination guidelines that students must follow on the day of the examination.

JKBOSE Class 10th Exam Datesheet 2026

The Class 10 examinations will begin on October 19. Students can check the detailed examination schedule in the table below.

Date & DaySubject
October 19, 2026 (Monday)Mathematics
October 22, 2026 (Thursday)Urdu/Hindi
October 17, 2026 (Tuesday)Science (Physics, Chemistry, & Life Science)
October 31, 2026 (Saturday)English
November 11, 2026 (Wednesday)

Social Science (History, Geography, Political Science, Economics, Disaster Management and Road Safety Education)

November 7, 2026 (Saturday)Music
November 9, 2026 (Monday)Additional/Optional subjects (Arabic/ Kashmiri/ Dogri/ Bhoti/Punjabi/Urdu/Hindi/Persian/Sanskrit)
November 11, 2026 (Wednesday)Vocational Subjects
November 14, 2026 (Saturday)Home Science
November 16, 2026 (Monday)Painting/Art & Drawing
November 18, 2026 (Wednesday)Computer Science

Jammu & Kashmir Board Class 12th Exam Schedule 2026

The Class 12 examinations will begin on October 21, 2026. Students can check the detailed examination schedule in the table below.

Date & DayFaculty of ScienceFaculty of ArtsFaculty of Home ScienceFaculty of Commerce
October 21, 2026 (Wednesday)Mathematics Applied MathematicsMathematics/ Applied Mathematics/SociologyExtension Education-
October 24, 2026 (Saturday)GeographyGeography/ Psychology/ Music/ Philosophy/ Education--
October 28, 2026 (Wednesday)Physics

Home Science (Elective) History, Public Administration

Human DevelopmentBusiness Mathematics Public Administration
November 2, 2026 (Monday)General EnglishGeneral EnglishGeneral EnglishGeneral English
November 5, 2026ChemistryArabic/ Persian Sanskrit/ EconomicsClothing for the familyEntrepreneurship Economics
November 9, 2026 (Monday) Geology/ Bio-Technology Microbiology/ Bio-ChemistryUrdu/ Hindi/ Kashmiri Dogri/ Punjabi/Bhoti-Business Studies
November 14, 2026 (Saturday)Biology(Botany & Zoology)/ StatisticsPolitical Science Statistics-Accountancy
November 17, 2026 (Tuesday)Vocational SubjectsVocational SubjectsVocational SubjectsVocational Subjects
November 21, 2026 (Saturday) 

Computer Science Information Practices Environmental Science Functional English Physical Education Islamic Studies Vedic Studies Buddhist Studies Electronics Food Technology

Computer Science Information Practices Environmental Science Functional English Physical Education Islamic Studies, Vedic Studies, Buddhist Studies, Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management English Literature, Food Technology

Computer Science Information Practices Environmental Science Functional English Physical Education Islamic Studies, Vedic Studies, Buddhist Studies, Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management Food TechnologyComputer Science Information Practices Environmental Science Functional English Physical Education Islamic Studies, Vedic Studies, Buddhist Studies Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management

Students are advised not to carry electronic items such as mobile phones, headphones or Bluetooth devices, or any written material to the examination centre. Carrying such items will be considered an attempt to indulge in unfair means.

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