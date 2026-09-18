Jammu And Kashmir Board Class 10, 12 October-Nov Exams Datesheet Out, Check Full Schedule

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the official datesheet for the Class 10 and Class 12 October-November session examinations 2026. Students can download the examination schedule from the official website, jkbose.jk.gov.in.
The exams will be conducted for students in the Kashmir Division, Winter Zone areas of the Jammu Division and the Union Territory of Ladakh.
According to the schedule, the JKBOSE Class 10 examination 2026 will begin on October 19, while the Class 12 examination will commence on October 21. The examinations for both classes will begin at 11am. The practical examination datesheet for Class 10 vocational subjects will be released separately on the official JKBOSE portal.
The examination centre details for Class 10 and Class 12 students will be mentioned on their admit cards, along with important examination guidelines that students must follow on the day of the examination.
JKBOSE Class 10th Exam Datesheet 2026
The Class 10 examinations will begin on October 19. Students can check the detailed examination schedule in the table below.
|Date & Day
|Subject
|October 19, 2026 (Monday)
|Mathematics
|October 22, 2026 (Thursday)
|Urdu/Hindi
|October 17, 2026 (Tuesday)
|Science (Physics, Chemistry, & Life Science)
|October 31, 2026 (Saturday)
|English
|November 11, 2026 (Wednesday)
Social Science (History, Geography, Political Science, Economics, Disaster Management and Road Safety Education)
|November 7, 2026 (Saturday)
|Music
|November 9, 2026 (Monday)
|Additional/Optional subjects (Arabic/ Kashmiri/ Dogri/ Bhoti/Punjabi/Urdu/Hindi/Persian/Sanskrit)
|November 11, 2026 (Wednesday)
|Vocational Subjects
|November 14, 2026 (Saturday)
|Home Science
|November 16, 2026 (Monday)
|Painting/Art & Drawing
|November 18, 2026 (Wednesday)
|Computer Science
Jammu & Kashmir Board Class 12th Exam Schedule 2026
The Class 12 examinations will begin on October 21, 2026. Students can check the detailed examination schedule in the table below.
|Date & Day
|Faculty of Science
|Faculty of Arts
|Faculty of Home Science
|Faculty of Commerce
|October 21, 2026 (Wednesday)
|Mathematics Applied Mathematics
|Mathematics/ Applied Mathematics/Sociology
|Extension Education
|-
|October 24, 2026 (Saturday)
|Geography
|Geography/ Psychology/ Music/ Philosophy/ Education
|-
|-
|October 28, 2026 (Wednesday)
|Physics
Home Science (Elective) History, Public Administration
|Human Development
|Business Mathematics Public Administration
|November 2, 2026 (Monday)
|General English
|General English
|General English
|General English
|November 5, 2026
|Chemistry
|Arabic/ Persian Sanskrit/ Economics
|Clothing for the family
|Entrepreneurship Economics
|November 9, 2026 (Monday)
|Geology/ Bio-Technology Microbiology/ Bio-Chemistry
|Urdu/ Hindi/ Kashmiri Dogri/ Punjabi/Bhoti
|-
|Business Studies
|November 14, 2026 (Saturday)
|Biology(Botany & Zoology)/ Statistics
|Political Science Statistics
|-
|Accountancy
|November 17, 2026 (Tuesday)
|Vocational Subjects
|Vocational Subjects
|Vocational Subjects
|Vocational Subjects
|November 21, 2026 (Saturday)
Computer Science Information Practices Environmental Science Functional English Physical Education Islamic Studies Vedic Studies Buddhist Studies Electronics Food Technology
Computer Science Information Practices Environmental Science Functional English Physical Education Islamic Studies, Vedic Studies, Buddhist Studies, Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management English Literature, Food Technology
|Computer Science Information Practices Environmental Science Functional English Physical Education Islamic Studies, Vedic Studies, Buddhist Studies, Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management Food Technology
|Computer Science Information Practices Environmental Science Functional English Physical Education Islamic Studies, Vedic Studies, Buddhist Studies Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management
Students are advised not to carry electronic items such as mobile phones, headphones or Bluetooth devices, or any written material to the examination centre. Carrying such items will be considered an attempt to indulge in unfair means.