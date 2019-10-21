Jamia Offers One Year Course In Urdu Language

Jamia Millia Islamiaoffers admission to one year course in Urdu language through distance mode.

Jamia Millia Islamia offers admission to one year course in Urdu language through distance mode. The course will be imparted under Arjun Singh Centre for Distance and Open Learning in English or Hindi medium. The admission is open throughout the year. The course is meant to facilitate students to learn Urdu as per their convenience.

The enrolment fee is Rs 100. The fee for foreign candidates belonging to SAARC countries is 20 dollars and for others it is 50 dollars.

Candidates can obtain the admission forms and detailed prospectus from the office of the Director, Urdu Correspondence Course, Centre for Distance and Open Learning, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi-110025 by sending a self -addressed 24 X 12 cm envelop duly stamped with Rs.10 postage stamp.

In another news, Jamia would conduct two day national conference in December on "Distance and Open Learning: Challenges and Opportunities in Present Scenario". "The Conference will serve as a platform for discussing the problems, prospects and challenges facing the distance mode higher education in the country," reads the notice released by Jamia. "Research scholars, educational administrators, teachers and other stakeholders in the field of Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and other areas of higher education are invited to present their research papers at the Conference," it adds.

