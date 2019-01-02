JMI Faculty Member Awarded Prestigious Dutch Fellowship 

Dr Nasir Khan is an assistant professor at Faculty of Architecture and Ekistics, JMI

Dr Nisar Khan, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Architecture and Ekistics in Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), is awarded the highly competitive Orange Knowledge Programme (OKP) fellowship by the Netherlands Government to attend the International Course on Urban Development in the year 2019.

The course is conducted by Institute for Housing and Urban Development Studies (IHS), Erasmus University at Rotterdam.

The OKP fellowship is awarded through highly competitive selection procedure to the Urban Professionals to train them for imparting professional and pedagogical changes in their countries.

The fellowship awarded to Dr Khan covers the entire cost of attending the course of 3 month duration including the tuition fees of Euro 5950/- along with travel and accommodation expenses covered separately.

Dr Khan is teaching at the Faculty of Architecture and Ekistics for more than twelve years and is involved in the teaching, research and consultancy activities.

He has been instrumental in the start and development of M.Arch. Urban Regeneration program at JMI which is a unique program offered by the university in the entire South Asia.

Dr Khan expressed pleasure on receiving the fellowship and mentioned that it will help him in augmenting and sharing his knowledge on multiple urban issues in the globally renowned IHS which has been awarded with UN-Habitat scroll of honour in 2007 for urban studies.

After completion of the course Dr Khan will be granted a Post Graduate Diploma certificate by the Erasmus University which is ranked 72 globally by Times Higher Education(THE) ranking.

