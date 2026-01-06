Advertisement

JAM 2026 Admit Card Release Postponed, IIT Bombay To Announce New Date Soon

IIT Bombay has postponed the release of JAM 2026 admit cards; the new date will be announced soon.

IIT Bombay Announces Delay In JAM 2026 Admit Card Availability
  • JAM 2026 admit card release by IIT Bombay has been postponed with a new date pending.
  • The JAM exam is scheduled for February 15, 2026, with two online shifts planned.
  • Exam timing includes a forenoon shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and an afternoon shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
New Delhi:

The Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2026 has been postponed by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IITB). Earlier, the admit cards were scheduled to release on January 5.

According to IITB, the release date of the JAM 2026 admit card has been postponed. "The revised date for downloading and printing of admit cards will be announced soon," it added.

About Exam Date and Timings:

  • Exam Date: February 15, 2026
  • Mode of Exam: Online (Computer-Based Test / CBT)
  • Number of Shifts: Two
  • Forenoon Shift:
  • Time: 9:30 am to 12:30 pm
  • Afternoon Shift:
  • Time: 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
  • Expected Result Date: Around March 20, 2026

Steps to Download:

Visit the official website of IIT JAM and then the JOAPS portal. Log in using your credentials and download the admit card and keep a printout. Candidates are advised to visit the IITB website to check for updates.

The JAM (Joint Admission Test for Masters) is a national-level entrance exam conducted by the IITs for admission to postgraduate science programs like M.Sc. and M.Sc. -Ph.D. It is held once a year in online (CBT) mode and is accepted by institutes such as IITs, IISc Bengaluru, IISERs, and NITs.

