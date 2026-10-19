Jago Grahak Jago Quiz 2026: Answer 10 Questions And Win Money

The Jago Grahak Jago Quiz 2026 is open to Indian citizens who want to test their knowledge of consumer rights. The quiz has been launched by the Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India, in collaboration with MyGov to spread awareness about consumer protection. Interested participants can take the quiz online through the official MyGov quiz page. The last date to participate is October 30, 2026.

The quiz covers consumer rights, online shopping practices and government initiatives to protect consumers. Participants can also win cash prizes by taking part in the quiz.

What Is Jago Grahak Jago Quiz 2026?

The quiz aims to help people understand their rights and responsibilities as consumers. It includes questions on consumer protection, complaint redressal and government initiatives related to consumer awareness.

Topics include the National Consumer Helpline, e-Jagriti, the National Test House, the Bureau of Indian Standards, the Central Consumer Protection Authority and Legal Metrology. Questions may also cover dark patterns used on online shopping platforms.

Who Can Participate In Jago Grahak Jago Quiz 2026?

The quiz is open to Indian citizens. However, employees of the Department of Consumer Affairs, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs and MyGov are not allowed to participate, as per the quiz rules.

Each person can submit only one entry. Multiple entries, impersonation or the use of unfair means may lead to disqualification.

Jago Grahak Jago Quiz 2026: Important Dates

Last date to participate: October 30, 2026

Total questions: 10

Time limit: 300 seconds

Mode: Online

The quiz starts when a participant clicks on the "Play Quiz" button. Once submitted, an entry cannot be withdrawn or changed.

How To Participate In Jago Grahak Jago Quiz 2026?

Eligible participants can follow these steps to take the quiz:

Visit the official MyGov quiz page .

. Open the Jago Grahak Jago Quiz 2026 link.

link. Log in to a MyGov account or register with the required details.

Read the terms and conditions before starting.

Click on the "Play Quiz" button.

Answer all 10 questions within 300 seconds.

Submit your entry.

Participants should complete the quiz before October 30, 2026.

Jago Grahak Jago Quiz 2026: Cash Prizes

The quiz offers a cash prize of Rs 5,000 each to the top 10 winners.

According to the quiz rules, winners will be selected through an automated randomisation process from a pool of eligible participants who secure the highest scores within the given time limit.

Participants should read the official terms and conditions for details about the selection process and prize distribution.

Important Guidelines For Participants

Participants must submit only one entry and provide accurate details. The organisers will not be responsible for entries lost or delayed because of technical issues.

The decisions of the Department of Consumer Affairs and MyGov regarding the quiz will be final and binding. Any legal dispute related to the quiz will fall under the jurisdiction of courts in Delhi.