Jharkhand Board Announces Schedule For Class 11 Exam

Jharkhand Board will begin class 11 examinations on March 11, 2019

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the examination programme for class 11th board examination. The examination will begin on March 11, 2019 and end on March 19, 2019. The exams will be conducted in two sittings every day. Along with the examination programme, the council has also released the admit cards for class 11th students. The admit cards are to be downloaded by the respective schools using the school login feature.

The Jharkhand 11th board exam schedule is given below:

March 11, 2019

First sitting - English Core A (I.A.)

Second sitting - Hindi Core A (I.A.)

March 12, 2019

First sitting - English Core A (I.Sc. & I.Com.), Music (I.A.)

Second sitting - Hindi Core A (I.Sc. & I.Com.), Psychology (I.A.)

March 13, 2019

First sitting - Physics (I.Sc.), Philosophy (I.A.), Accountancy (I.Com.)

Second sitting - History (I.A.), Geology (I.Sc.)

March 14, 2019

First sitting - Home Science (I.A.), Economics (I.Sc. & I.Com.)

Second sitting - Political Science (I.A.), Entrepreneurship (I.Com.)

March 15, 2019

First sitting - Mathematics/Statistics

Second sitting - Economics (I.A.)

March 16, 2019

First sitting - Biology (I.Sc.), Anthropology (I.A.), Commercial Arithmetic (I.Com.)

Second sitting - Computer Science (I.Sc. & I.Com.), Sociology (I.A.)

March 18, 2019

First sitting - Elective Langauge for I.A., Additional Language FOr I.Sc. & I.Com.

Second sitting - Geography (I.A.), Chemistry (I.Sc.), Business Studies (I.Com.)

March 19, 2019

First sitting - Hindi Core B and Matribhasha

Second sitting - Vocational

Examination in first sitting will begin at 9:45 am and end at 1:00 pm. Examination in second sitting will begin at 2:00 pm and end at 5:15 pm.

Click here for more Education News