JAC Delhi 2026 Counselling Registration Begins: Check Admission Details, Fee Here

JEE Delhi 2026: The Joint Admission Committee (JAC) Delhi has announced the online registration schedule for admission to BTech and BArch programmes for the academic session 2026-27. Eligible candidates can complete the online registration and choice filling process through the official website, jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in. According to the official notification, the JEE Delhi 2026 registration process will begin from May 28, 2026, while the last date to apply online is June 9, 2026, till 11:30 PM. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official portal for updates related to counselling and admissions.

JAC Delhi 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Commencement of Online Registration and Choice Filling: May 28, 2026 (Thursday), from 10:00 AM

May 28, 2026 (Thursday), from 10:00 AM Last Date for Online Registration, Fee Payment and Choice Filling: June 9, 2026 (Tuesday), till 11:30 PM

June 9, 2026 (Tuesday), till 11:30 PM Additional Registration and Editing Window: June 26 to June 28, 2026 till 11:30 PM

The notice also clarified that no further registration opportunity will be provided after the admission cycle closes.

JAC Delhi 2026 Registration Fee

Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable registration-cum-counselling fee of:

Rs 1,500 plus transaction charges (if applicable)

The fee can be paid online through debit card, credit card, net banking, UPI, or other available online payment methods.

How To Apply For JAC Delhi 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the JAC Delhi 2026 application process:

Visit the official JAC Delhi admission portal at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in

Complete online registration

Fill in personal and academic details

Pay the registration fee online

Complete choice filling for preferred institutes and courses

Submit the application form and download confirmation page

Candidates are advised to read the admission brochure carefully before filling out the application form.