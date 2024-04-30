Jharkhand Class 12 Board Results 2024: Arts Stream Leads With 93%, Commerce 90%, Science 72%

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared the results for the Class 12 board examinations on Tuesday, with 85.48 per cent of students passing. Students can access their marksheets on the official website - jacresults.com.

JAC 12th Science Stream Results 2024:

According to JAC officials, in the Science stream, out of 94,433 students, 68,203 have passed, resulting in a pass rate of 72.70%. Approximately 61% of students achieved first division.

JAC 12th Result 2024: Commerce Stream

In the Commerce stream, approximately 23,235 students out of 25,907 cleared the exam, equivalent to a passing percentage of 90.60%, surpassing that of the Science stream. About 61% of students passed with the first division.

All of the top three performing students hail from Ursuline Inter College, Ranchi.

First-rank holder: Pratibha Saha (Ursuline Inter College, Ranchi) - 474 marks

Second-ranker: Riya Kumari (Ursuline Inter College, Ranchi) - 472 marks

Third topper: Shristi Kumari (Ursuline Inter College, Ranchi) - 470 marks

JAC 12th Arts Stream Results 2024:

In the Arts stream, a total of 2,06,685 students cleared the exam, resulting in a pass rate of 93.7%. About 40.78% of students achieved the first division.

In the arts stream, female students secure the top three spots.

First-rank holder: Zeenat Parween, Govt. (+2) High School Kankei - 472 marks

Second-ranker: Bahamani Dhan, S S (+2) High School Khunti - 466 marks

Third topper: Shristi Kumari, Ursuline Inter College, Ranchi - 458 marks

Jharkhand Class 12 exams 2024 commenced with the vocational subject paper on February 6 and ended with the Political Science paper on February 26.