JAC 11th Result 2023: How To Check, Direct Link

JAC 11th Result 2023: The results are expected to be out soon.

The Jharkhand Class 11 results will be released by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) in due course of time. Students can check their Class 11 final result at jacresults.com. They can also visit jac.jharkhand.gov.in for the result. Students need to enter their roll number and roll code for checking the Jharkhand Class 11 result.

No official confirmation regarding the time and date of the Class 11 results has been given by the Jharkhand Academic Council. Reports claim that the Class 11 final result will be out in the second week of June.

The Jharkhand board Class 11 result scorecard will include the student's name, marks, subjects, corresponding grades, and their qualification status in the examination. Candidates must carefully check and verify the information given on the marksheet. If they find any discrepancies in the result, they must bring it to the notice of the Jharkhand Academic Council.

The JAC will also release details on school-wise performance, overall pass percentage and total number of students who passed the exam.

Steps To Check Jharkhand Class 11 Results 2023:

Visit jacresults.com.

Click on the link for the Class 11 Board results.

Enter the required details to login to the JAC website.

The JAC 11th Board result will appear on your screen.

Check for any discrepancies and download a copy.

JAC 11th Result Passing Marks:

Students need to score at least 33 percent in each subject and overall. Those who fail to do so, may have to repeat the papers.

JAC 11th Exams:

The Jharkhand Academic Council conducted the Class 11 examinations for all streams- Science, Arts and Commerce in April this year. The hard copy of the Class 11 marksheet will be available at the school of the candidate.

Last year, the pass percentage was 93.07 percent for the Jharkhand Class 11 examination. The result was put out on September 1.

JAC Results:

The JAC had earlier released the Class 10 and 12 board results. The Jharkhand Academic Council had also put out the final results of the Class 8 and 9 final exams. For more details, candidates must keep visiting the JAC website.





