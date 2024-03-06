Jabalpur University Forgot To Conduct Exam After Issuing Date Sheet

Jabalpur Rani Durgavati University was marred by a chaos following students' allegations that the university forgot to conduct MSc Computer Science first semester paper which was scheduled on March 5, 2024. An uproar was caused when students of the university came blindfolded to meet the Vice Chancellor. These students alleged that the university forgot to conduct the MSc Computer Science first semester paper whose schedule and admit card was released by the university.

NSUI alleges that if the papers were cancelled, it should have been informed to all the students to whom admission cards were issued earlier. However, the university did not do so because of which the students had to face problems. A total of 10 students were going to appear in this examination.

The Vice Chancellor has issued orders for investigation into this irregularity.

The university had released the time table of MSc Chemistry Third Semester, Computer Science First Semester and Computer Science Third Semester 2023-24 on February 14, 2024. The examinations of all three courses were to be held from February 21 to March 13 from 8 am to 11 am.

According to the time table, the paper of 'Computer Organization and Assembly Language' subject of MSc first semester was scheduled to be held on March 5. The students had also received the admit cards. Candidates from other districts including Jabalpur reached the university at 8 am on Tuesday morning. When the students reached the university, they were informed that there is no examination and the university did not even prepare the question papers.

Seeing the uproar, Vice Chancellor Dr. Rajesh Verma and Registrar Deepesh Mishra immediately released a new schedule of this examination. The officials conducting the examination have been given three days time to respond to the investigation into this irregularity.