"It's Never Too Late": Graduate Turns Down Rs 4 LPA Job, Secures Rs 26 LPA

A post shared on X about two engineering graduates has gone viral after highlighting how different career decisions led to different outcomes. According to the post, both students completed their Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science and Engineering in 2023 and received job offers of Rs 4 lakh per annum from the Centre for Good Governance (CGG), Hyderabad, with a two-year service bond.

As mentioned in the post, one of the students accepted the offer and began working at the organisation. The other, despite not having any alternative job offer, chose not to join. Instead, she enrolled at ACE Engineering Academy to prepare for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE).

The post states that after months of dedicated preparation, she appeared for GATE 2024, secured a rank close to 1,000, and gained admission to the International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore for a Computer Science programme. After completing her studies this year, she reportedly secured a job with an in-hand package of Rs 26 lakh per annum.

The author also noted that several students who had accepted campus offers of around Rs 12 lakh per annum are now earning nearly Rs 16 lakh per annum, while the student who joined the Rs 4 lakh job is currently earning about Rs 7 lakh per annum.

The post concluded with the message, "It's never too late to do anything," encouraging students to stay focused on their long-term goals and make career decisions based on their aspirations.

Internet Reactions

The post received mixed but largely positive reactions from social media users. One user commented, "Wow, that story really shows how taking a gamble on learning can pay off big time. Respect to both girls for following their own paths."

Another wrote, "Patience and consistency really pay off." While many appreciated the student's decision to pursue higher studies, others noted that such outcomes require sustained effort and should not be seen as guaranteed for everyone.