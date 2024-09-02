Advertisement

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration For 819 Posts To Begin Today

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: The selection process includes a physical efficiency test, a physical test , a written exam and medical examination.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration For 819 Posts To Begin Today
ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Eligible candidates can apply by visiting official website.
ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024:The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) will start the registration process for constable posts today. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in, once the registration window opens. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 819 positions within the organization. Candidates can apply until October 1.

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

  • Visit the official website of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in
  • On the homepage, select the "ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024" link
  • Enter your registration details as the new page opens
  • Submit the details and log in to your account
  • Complete the application form and pay the application fee
  • Submit the form and download the confirmation page
  • Take a printout for future reference

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Pay Scale

The selected candidate will be paid according to Level-3 in the Pay Matrix, Rs 21,700-69,100 (as per the 7th CPC).

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Reservation Breakdown

  • Unreserved Category: 458
  • Scheduled Caste: 48
  • Scheduled Tribe: 70
  • Other Backward Classes: 162
  • Economically Weaker Section: 81

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have passed the 10th grade from a recognised board. The age limit for applicants is between 18 and 25 years.

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

The selection process includes a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), a Physical Standard Test (PST), a written examination, verification of original documents, and a Detailed Medical Examination (DME) or Review Medical Examination (RME). The medical examination will assess candidates' fitness in accordance with the Uniform Guidelines for Recruitment Medical Examination for GOs and NGOs in CAPFs and ARs.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Itbp Constable, ITBP Constable Jobs, ITBP Jobs 2024
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Konkan Railway Recruitment 2024: 190 Vacancies For Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka Candidates
ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration For 819 Posts To Begin Today
Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2024 Round 1 Registration Begins, Check Details
Next Article
Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2024 Round 1 Registration Begins, Check Details
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;