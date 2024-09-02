ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration For 819 Posts To Begin Today

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024:The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) will start the registration process for constable posts today. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in, once the registration window opens. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 819 positions within the organization. Candidates can apply until October 1.

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

On the homepage, select the "ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024" link

Enter your registration details as the new page opens

Submit the details and log in to your account

Complete the application form and pay the application fee

Submit the form and download the confirmation page

Take a printout for future reference

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Pay Scale

The selected candidate will be paid according to Level-3 in the Pay Matrix, Rs 21,700-69,100 (as per the 7th CPC).

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Reservation Breakdown

Unreserved Category: 458

Scheduled Caste: 48

Scheduled Tribe: 70

Other Backward Classes: 162

Economically Weaker Section: 81

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have passed the 10th grade from a recognised board. The age limit for applicants is between 18 and 25 years.

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

The selection process includes a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), a Physical Standard Test (PST), a written examination, verification of original documents, and a Detailed Medical Examination (DME) or Review Medical Examination (RME). The medical examination will assess candidates' fitness in accordance with the Uniform Guidelines for Recruitment Medical Examination for GOs and NGOs in CAPFs and ARs.