Italy Announces New Fingerprinting Requirement For International Students

Italy has announced new visa rule for international students holding Type D visas wherein they will be required to schedule individual appointments for fingerprinting at Italian consulates. The new rule will be implemented from January 10, 2025 and is being introduced to enhance security procedures in the country. The increased administrative effort, however, will result in longer wait times and elaborate application process. It will lead to higher costs and travel demands.

Indian applicants of Type D visa who apply post January 10 2025 will be required to schedule individual appointments for fingerprinting at Italian consulates. Type D visas are eligible for long-term stay and applies to applicants who wish to study or do research in Italy for a duration of more than 90 days. The study visa for both graduate and undergraduate students falls in the Type D visa category.

As per government data, a total of 6,017 Indian students were present in Italy in 2024 on study visas and 5,196 in 2023. In 2019, there were 4791 Indian students in Italy, 3211 in 2020 and 3008 in 2021.

Italy had earlier announced an extension of 12 months for Indian students who were willing to stay in the country after the completion of their degrees. As per the agreement, Indian students wishing to gather initial professional experience, after completing academic/vocational training in Italy may be granted temporary residence in Italy for up to 12 months. Earlier, those holding a master's degree or PhD were eligible to stay back in Italy after their studies for 12 months.