ISRO Young Scientist Programme (YUVIKA) Registration Date Extended

The registration for YUVIKA was scheduled to close today and it has been extended by 10 days now.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has extended registration date for the Yuva Vigyani Karyakram (YUVIKA), which is a young scientist programme for class 9 students. This programme is aimed at creating scientific fervor among young children. The registration for YUVIKA was scheduled to close today and it has been extended by 10 days now. In 2018 ISRO Chief Dr K Sivan had announced to organize YUVIKA every year. In 2019 it was first started for school children.

The programme will be of two weeks duration during summer holidays (May 11-22, 2020) and the schedule will include invited talks, experience sharing by the eminent scientists, facility and lab visits, exclusive sessions for discussions with experts, practical and feedback sessions, ISRO said.

YUVIKA was mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 62nd Mann Ki Baat radio programme on February 23. "During the launch of Chandrayaan 2 in Bengaluru I witnessed tremendous enthusiasm among children present there. They kept awake all the night. I can never forget their inquisitiveness towards science, technology and innovation," he said.

About YUVIKA, the PM said, "YUVIKA is a laudable initiative by ISRO for associating the youth with science."

"This programme is in the line of our vision-Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan," he added.

ISRO has thanked the PM for including YUVIKA in his radio programme. "In order to have greater participation, we would like to extend the date for registration by 10 days," it has tweeted.

Thank you very much Sir for your kind words and encouragement. We are honoured and grateful for your constant support for the #YUVIKA2020. In order to have greater participation, we would like to extend the date for registration by 10 dayshttps://t.co/LtLgvUvFsH@narendramodi — ISRO (@isro) February 23, 2020

