ISRO Launches Robotics Challenge For Aspirants Interested In Space Missions With Cash Prize Of Rs 5 Lakh

ISRO's U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) has invited applications from the youth for innovative ideas and designs of robotic rovers for future missions to moon and other planetary bodies. The initiative called 'ISRO Robotics Challenge-URSC 2024 (IRoC-U 2024)' aims at creating unique opportunities for academia and industry in the technology developmental activities and provide a greater opportunity for the students to offer innovative solutions in the area of space robotics.

The initiative that has been built with a tagline of 'Let's build a space robot' was launched on November 8, 2023. The registrations for the challenge will start on November 20 and will conclude on December 15, 2023.

The objectives of the challenge includes providing a standardised platform for exploring the area of space robotics. It also includes enhancing the communication, collaboration, inquiry, problem solving and flexibility skills that will benefit the students in their academic and professional lives. The mission involves co-developing (students and ISRO) future technologies needed in the area of space robotics.

The programme will help the student community to identify, formulate, and solve complex engineering problems by applying principles of mathematics, science and engineering. It will teach the students to apply engineering design to produce solutions that meet specified needs, helps them communicate effectively, collaborate with a team, provide inclusive leadership, establish goals, plan tasks, and meet objectives.

The first three teams will be awarded based on the evaluation by jury and fair play attitude of teams. The first winner will be given a prize of Rs 5 lakhs, second winner will get Rs 3 lakh and third winner will receive Rs 2 lakh. A consolation prize of Rs 1 lakh each will be given to two participants. The ISRO Robotics Challenge Day has been scheduled for August 5-6, 2023.

For further details , interested candidates can visit the official website.