ISRO Inviting Applications For Various Positions, Check Last Date To Apply

HSFC Bengaluru was formed as a new Centre in ISRO to realise the vision of Indian human space flight programme.

Read Time: 2 mins
ISRO Inviting Applications For Various Positions, Check Last Date To Apply
The last date for the submission of application forms is October 9, 2024.
New Delhi:

Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC), has invited online applications for various temporary posts. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the ISRO for detailed information. The last date for the submission of application forms is October 9, 2024. The application for online registration will be hosted in the ISRO web-site http://www.isro.gov.in/CurrentOpportunities.html 

HSFC Bengaluru was formed as a new Centre in ISRO to realize the vision of Indian human space flight programme. 

Vacancies are open for various positions including the following posts: 

Aviation Medicine
MD in Aviation Medicine from a recognized University (or) Institution. Minimum two years experience is desirable. 
With
MBBS Degree from a recognized University or Institution.
 

Sports Medicine
MD in Sports Medicine from a recognized University (or) Institution. Minimum two years experience is desirable.
With
MBBS Degree from a recognized University or Institution.


Medical Officer
MBBS Degree from a recognized University (or) Institution + minimum 2 years' experience.


Structural Design
ME/MTech in Structural Engineering/Civil Engineering (or) equivalent.
With 
Pre-eligibility qualification BE/BTech in any discipline.


Instrumentation Engineering
ME/MTech in Instrumentation Engineering (or) equivalent.
With
Pre-eligibility qualification BE/BTech in any discipline.


Safety/ Reliability Engineering
ME/MTech in Safety/Reliability Engineering (or)equivalent.
With 
pre-eligibility qualification of BE/BTech in any discipline.


Industrial Production/ Industrial Management/ Industrial Engineering
ME/MTech in Industrial Production/Industrial Management/ Industrial Engineering (or)equivalent.
With
pre-eligibility qualification of BE/BTech in any discipline.


Applicants are required to have at least a second class in MBBS for posts requiring a medicine degree in  Aviation Medicine, Sports Medicine and  Medical Officer.

There is a non-refundable application fee of Rs 250 for the post codes 1-14 . However, initially all candidates have to uniformly pay Rs 750 per application as processing fee. The processing fee will be refunded only to those candidates who appear in the written test/ interview as  under: 
- Refund in full for candidates who are exempted from payment of application fee (women, SC/ST/ PwBD, Ex-Servicemen).
- Rs 500 will be refunded after deducting the application fee in respect of all other candidates.
 

ISRO, Human Space Flight Centre, Indian Space Research Organisation
