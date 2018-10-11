Israeli Government Scholarship 2018 For Indian Students: Apply At Sakshat Portal Till November 30

Israeli Government Scholarship 2018: Apply At Sakshat Portal Till November 30

Government of Israel is offering 5 scholarships for a duration of 8 months for research/specialization and 2 short term (summer school) scholarships for students who wish to study Hebrew. The scholarships are being awarded for the academic year 2019-20. This scholarship is only for those candidates who have already been accepted in any of the approved Israeli Universities for the said academic year.

Eligibility Criteria

For research/specilaization, candidate must have a master's degree in the relevant field.

For Hebrew Language and Literature, candidate pursuing post-graduation in this language can apply.

Only such candidates who have letter of acceptance from the Supervisor/Israeli University is eligible to apply.

There is no upper age limit for this scholarship.

Proof of English or Hebrew language proficiency is mandatory.

Application Process

Candidates can apply online for this scholarship through the Sakshat portal of Government of India (http://proposal.sakshat.ac.in/scholarship/). Last date to apply online is November 30, 2018. Students are required to upload the following documents at the time of application:

Colour passport size photograph

Signature

Letter of Acceptance from Supervisor/Israeli University

Mark sheets of 10 and 10+2 (self attested)

University/College transcript for Bachelor's and Master's Degree

In case there are more number of applications than the available nominations, preference would be given to the student who has a letter of acceptance from a University which is higher in ranking as per the QS World Ranking.

