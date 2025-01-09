Is There A Course To Join ISRO? FAQs On Careers In Indian Space Research Organisation

Indian Space Research Organisation or ISRO is the space agency of India involved in Science, Engineering and Technology. The prime objective of ISRO is the development and application of space technology for the country's growth. Besides its technological advancement, ISRO also contributes to science and education. A major constituent of the Department of Space (DOS), Government of India, ISRO conducts recruitment for a plethora of posts in the space technical or administrative areas.

Aspirants willing to join the ISRO workforce can visit the official website for detailed information. Here are Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) regarding the career opportunities at ISRO.

Q) I am interested to join ISRO. What should I do?

Department of Space (DOS) offers career opportunities in various fields of specialisation and qualifications. Some of the major job opportunities are as follows:



Scientific and Technical Category:



Scientist/Engineer posts

For graduates, post graduates, doctorates.

In the fields of Electronics, Mechanical, Computer Science, Electrical, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, etc.

The recruitment done through ISRO Centralised Recruitment Board (ICRB).

Technical Assistant/Scientific Assistant posts

For Diploma/BSc or equivalent degree

In various specializations

The recruitment done by various Centre/Unit/Autonomous Bodies.

Technician/Draughtsman posts

For candidates with education qualification of SSLC/SSC/MATRIC + ITI/NTC/NAC.

The recruitment done by various Centre/Unit/Autonomous Body.

The recruitment done through ISRO Centralised Recruitment Board (ICRB).



Administrative category:

Posts: Administrative Officer, Accounts Officer, Purchase amd Stores Officer, Assistants, Junior Personnel Assistants, etc. The recruitment done through ISRO Centralised Recruitment Board (ICRB)



Q) I have my resume ready. Can I forward it?

No. Recruitment in DoS is carried out against the requirement. Each opportunity is advertised. Applications are received only against the advertisement.



Q) Is there a course to join ISRO?

DoS runs IIST. High performers are recruited into DoS, as detailed in IIST page. But for this, there is no specific course to join ISRO.



Q) I have experience and expertise. I wish to volunteer. Can I send my resume?

No. Whenever DoS requires the services of experts or experienced professionals, DoS would advertise for the same as tender.